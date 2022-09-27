Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.