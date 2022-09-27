BRP Inc. (DOOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 14th

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

BRP has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BRP to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

DOOO stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

