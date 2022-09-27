Bunicorn Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47,897.73 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $47,897.73 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,647 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
