BunnyPark (BP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166,952.00

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BunnyPark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BunnyPark Coin Profile

BP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,395,967 coins. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. BunnyPark’s official website is www.bunnypark.com.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

