BUX Token (BUX) Hits Market Cap of $8.50 Million

BUX Token (BUX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One BUX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BUX Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $264,453.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,031.76 or 1.00046215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064712 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

About BUX Token

BUX Token (BUX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.