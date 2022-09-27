Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.