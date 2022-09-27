ByteNext 24 Hour Volume Hits $268.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $189,750.00 and $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004451 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010971 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
ByteNext Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ByteNext Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.