Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Tops $15.87 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,769,767,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

