C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,181,000 after buying an additional 74,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.