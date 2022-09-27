C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) vs. Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head to Head Contrast

C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Rating) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

Profitability

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land 7.81% 3.18% 2.21%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oriental Land pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C.P. Pokphand and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A Oriental Land $2.51 billion 19.85 $73.51 million $0.13 211.04

C.P. Pokphand has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Summary

C.P. Pokphand beats Oriental Land on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

(Get Rating)

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Oriental Land

(Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.