Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 2.8 %

ELY stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callaway Golf

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

