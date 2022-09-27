Callisto Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127,549.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,228,939,799 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

