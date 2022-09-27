Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.