Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,041 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

