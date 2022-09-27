Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,038 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

