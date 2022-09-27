Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,880 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.1 %

FDRR stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

