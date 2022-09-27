Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Barings BDC worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 406,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $919.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

