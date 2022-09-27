Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

