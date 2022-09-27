Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,525 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.82 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

