Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,846 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,846 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.