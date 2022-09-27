Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,511 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

