Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on October 17th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CPT opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

