Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Cameco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.12 on Monday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,107,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

