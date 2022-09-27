Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,673,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average of $248.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

