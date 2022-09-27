Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $82.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.