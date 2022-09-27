Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 30.86.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of 18.99. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

