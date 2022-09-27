Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPXWF stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

