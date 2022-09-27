Cappasity (CAPP) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $298,292.00 and approximately $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is cappasity.com/tech. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

