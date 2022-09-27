Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.34 billion and $836.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,620,174,690 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

