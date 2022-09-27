Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ICLN opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

