Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.