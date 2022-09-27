Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.9% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VEU opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.