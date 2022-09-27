Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $63 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 30.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.62 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

