Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.58 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

