Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,225 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $5,205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.