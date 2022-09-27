Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,019.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

