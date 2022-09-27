Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $638,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

