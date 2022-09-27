Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $110.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

