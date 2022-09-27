Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,018.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

