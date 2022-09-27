Carry 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Carry has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $35.29 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014969 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

