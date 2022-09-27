CashHand (CHND) Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00152146 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
