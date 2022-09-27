Casper Market Cap Tops $173.12 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $173.12 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011108 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,176,271,271 coins and its circulating supply is 6,046,330,143 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

