Caspian Price Reaches $0.0008 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $848,912.00 and $2,696.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

