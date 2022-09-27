Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

