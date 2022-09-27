Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

