CateCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, CateCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $103.00 and $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars.

