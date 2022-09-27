Catex Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $275.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $54,887.30 and $275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.71 or 1.00067941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. Telegram | Discord | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

