CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.18. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 145,004 shares changing hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $168,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

