CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Position Trimmed by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of CBIZ worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 92.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

