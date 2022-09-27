Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

FUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

