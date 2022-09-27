Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Celanese Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

